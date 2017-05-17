70th Cannes Film Festival - Cannes, France. 16/05/2017 - Actors T. J. Miller (L) kisses his wife Kate Gorney during a photocall for the film 'The Emoji Movie'. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

CANNES, France It's an annual staple at Cannes: a brash American movie stages a publicity stunt ahead of the film festival. But for the star of "The Emoji Movie", things did not quite go as planned.

Parasailing onto a speedboat off the beach, actor T.J. Miller made a safe landing, only then to fall into the sea and perform the rest of the media event soaked.

"I think it's perfect, it's so funny. It's exactly what I should be doing here at Cannes," Miller told Reuters TV.

"You know, I'm not going to be in a Woody Allen film or something, like, Iraqi drama, this is the reason I should be on the French Riviera - it's The Emoji Movie!"

Most of the publicity so far for the Sony Pictures film has been for casting Shakespearean actor Patrick Stewart as the voice of a "poop" emoji.

Miller, who appeared in superhero film "Deadpool" and the HBO sitcom "Silicon Valley", voices Gene, who, according to the online movie guide IMDb, is "a multi-expressional emoji, (who) sets out on a journey to become a normal emoji".

Enjoying the incongruity of promoting a film based on text message characters at the world's foremost high-brow cinema festival, Miller, clad in a dripping-wet yellow tuxedo, whooped as he pressed a giant button that set off an explosion of confetti.

“Confetti canon?" he shouted.

"I mean, Sony's gone all out – hashtag Emoji Movie!”

"The Emoji Movie" is not showing in Cannes, which runs from May 17 to May 28. It is set to be released in the United States on July 28.

(Writing by Robin Pomeroy; Editing by Louise Ireland)