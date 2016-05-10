FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Amazon is good for cinema industry, says Cannes festival director
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment News
May 10, 2016 / 2:00 PM / a year ago

Amazon is good for cinema industry, says Cannes festival director

Mike Davidson

2 Min Read

Amazon boxes are seen stacked for delivery in the Manhattan borough of New York City, January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo

CANNES, France (Reuters) - The Cannes film festival is partly opening the door for streaming video giants this year, allowing Amazon to make its debut on the Croisette while leaving Netflix out of its 69th annual session.

Festival director Thierry Fremaux says Amazon’s presence is good news because its SVOD (streaming video on demand) service releases its films in cinemas before they are streamed online.

The film industry prefers having these so-called “release windows” - usually three months - when they can show the film exclusively. Netflix releases its films at the same time in cinemas and online.

“Amazon is different from Netflix. It is a real distributor, producer,” he told Reuters before Wednesday’s opening ceremony.

“They have Woody Allen but also some foreign films, so it’s good news because thanks to them these films will be distributed,” he said.

The festival will kick off with Woody Allen’s ‘Cafe Society’, one of five Amazon films selected in Cannes. Three of them have been picked for the main competition.

Nicolas Winding Refn’s ‘The Neon Demon’, Jim Jarmusch’s ‘Paterson’ and ‘Gimme Danger’ and Park Chan-wook’s ‘The Handmaiden’ are also Amazon‘s.

“The presence of Amazon is not significant (just) for the Cannes film festival, it’s significant for the whole industry of cinema,” Fremaux said.

“I think it’s good news, it’s money, a new kind of money. Having Amazon buying four, five films is a very good sign showing cinema is alive.”

This year, Netflix and Amazon bought a combined total of 12 films at the Sundance film festival and the Venice film festival screened Netflix’s ‘Beasts of No Nation’ last year.

Writing by Julien Pretot; Editing by Tom Heneghan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.