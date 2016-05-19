'Gokseong' director apologises to cast for demanding shoot

CANNES, France (Reuters) - South Korean director Na Hong-jin brought his thriller “Gokseong” to the Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday and took the opportunity to apologize to the cast for putting the actors through a tough regime during shooting.

The movie follows a policeman’s quest to track down an evil spirit driving local residents to commit gruesome murders.

“The basis of the film is that a human being can be very frightening,” Na told reporters, adding that while the film may be more relaxing than his earlier offerings, life on set was demanding.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to apologize to the actors. At the end of the last day (Japanese actor) Jun Kunimura wasn’t very happy, he scolded me and the interpreter didn’t even translate what Kunimura said.”