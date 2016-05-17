De Niro takes boxing drama 'Hands of Stone' to Cannes

CANNES, France (Reuters) - Oscar winner Robert De Niro premiered his latest movie, boxing drama “Hands of Stone”, at the Cannes Film Festival on Monday, walking the glamorous red carpet on the French Riviera.

The movie looks at the life of famed Panamanian fighter Roberto Duran, portrayed by Edgar Ramirez, and his trainer Ray Arcel, played by De Niro.

“Hands of Stone”, which also stars singer Usher, is featuring out of competition at the 69th Cannes Film Festival.