Actor Josh Brolin celebrates new love and new film at Cannes

CANNES, France (Reuters) - Actor Josh Brolin said Wednesday that he did not plan to debut his new fiancée at the Cannes Film Festival premiere of his latest film “Sicario,” but it was “just the right thing to do.”

Brolin, 47, stepped out on the red carpet on Tuesday night with Kathryn Boyd, a former model, who showcased her sparkling diamond engagement ring.

“We both laughed at it, in hindsight, last night when we were lying in bed,” the actor told Reuters.

“We’re here celebrating something that we’re very happy to celebrate, both personally and professionally, and we like being able to do it here as opposed to doing it like at a premiere in (Los Angeles).”

This will be the third marriage for Brolin, son of actor James Brolin, who was previously married to actress Diane Lane for eight years, and Alice Adair for six years.

Brolin has been promoting his latest film at Cannes, Denis Villeneuve’s drug cartel drama “Sicario,” with co-stars Emily Blunt and Benicio Del Toro.

The actor plays CIA team leader Matt, a wisecracking cynic who provides some of the lighter moments in the intense film.