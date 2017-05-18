Factbox: Members of the Palme d'Or jury at Cannes Film Festival

70th Cannes Film Festival - Opening ceremony and screening of the film "Les fantomes d'Ismael" (Ismael's Ghosts) out of competition - Cannes, France. 17/05/2017. Mistress of Ceremony actress Monica Bellucci, Director Pedro Almodovar, Jury President of the 70th Cannes Film Festival, Director Asghar Farhadi and actress Lily-Rose Depp, and jury members Maren Ade, Jessica Chastain, Fan Bingbing, Agnes Jaoui, Park Chan-wook, Will Smith, Paolo Sorrentino and Gabriel Yared and actor Alex Lutz pose on stage.

CANNES, France (Reuters) - The Cannes Film Festival opened on Wednesday and the jury that will decide which movie get the Palme d'Or prize spoke to the media.

Here is the full list of jury members, made up of filmmakers from around the world:

Pedro ALMODOVAR (President) - Director, Screenwriter, Producer (Spain)

Maren ADE - Director, Screenwriter, Producer (Germany)

Jessica CHASTAIN - Actress, Producer (United States)

FAN Bingbing - Actress, Producer (China)

Agnes JAOUI - Actress, Screenwriter, Director, Singer (France)

PARK Chan-wook - Director, Screenwriter, Producer (South Korea)

Will SMITH - Actor, Producer, Musician (United States)

Paolo SORRENTINO - Director, Screenwriter (Italy)

Gabriel YARED - Composer France)