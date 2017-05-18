FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Factbox: Members of the Palme d'Or jury at Cannes Film Festival
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment News
May 17, 2017 / 6:20 PM / 3 months ago

Factbox: Members of the Palme d'Or jury at Cannes Film Festival

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

70th Cannes Film Festival - Opening ceremony and screening of the film "Les fantomes d'Ismael" (Ismael's Ghosts) out of competition - Cannes, France. 17/05/2017. Mistress of Ceremony actress Monica Bellucci, Director Pedro Almodovar, Jury President of the 70th Cannes Film Festival, Director Asghar Farhadi and actress Lily-Rose Depp, and jury members Maren Ade, Jessica Chastain, Fan Bingbing, Agnes Jaoui, Park Chan-wook, Will Smith, Paolo Sorrentino and Gabriel Yared and actor Alex Lutz pose on stage.Stephane Mahe

CANNES, France (Reuters) - The Cannes Film Festival opened on Wednesday and the jury that will decide which movie get the Palme d'Or prize spoke to the media.

Here is the full list of jury members, made up of filmmakers from around the world:

Pedro ALMODOVAR (President) - Director, Screenwriter, Producer (Spain)

Maren ADE - Director, Screenwriter, Producer (Germany)

Jessica CHASTAIN - Actress, Producer (United States)

FAN Bingbing - Actress, Producer (China)

Agnes JAOUI - Actress, Screenwriter, Director, Singer (France)

PARK Chan-wook - Director, Screenwriter, Producer (South Korea)

Will SMITH - Actor, Producer, Musician (United States)

Paolo SORRENTINO - Director, Screenwriter (Italy)

Gabriel YARED - Composer France)

Writing by Robin Pomeroy; Editing by Tom Heneghan

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.