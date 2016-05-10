FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Jury for the 69th Cannes Film Festival arrive at hotel
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment News
May 10, 2016 / 10:15 PM / a year ago

Jury for the 69th Cannes Film Festival arrive at hotel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Director George Miller, Jury President of the 69th Cannes Film Festival, reacts as he arrives at the Grand Hyatt Cannes Hotel Martinez on the eve of the opening of the Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 10, 2016. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Australian director George Miller led the arrival of this year’s jury at the Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday, an elite team of nine film industry figures that includes American actress Kristen Dunst, Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen and Hungarian filmmaker Laszlo Nemes.

The festival will get underway on Wednesday with the premiere of Woody Allen’s latest film “Café Society.”

The jury, which also includes  actor Donald Sutherland, French filmmaker Arnaud Desplechin, Italian actor-director Valeria Golino, Iranian producer Katayoon Shahabi and French actress and singer Vanessa Paradis, will select the winner of the coveted Palme D’Or award on May 22 at the festival’s conclusion.  

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.