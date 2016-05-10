Jury for the 69th Cannes Film Festival arrive at hotel

Director George Miller, Jury President of the 69th Cannes Film Festival, reacts as he arrives at the Grand Hyatt Cannes Hotel Martinez on the eve of the opening of the Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 10, 2016. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Australian director George Miller led the arrival of this year’s jury at the Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday, an elite team of nine film industry figures that includes American actress Kristen Dunst, Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen and Hungarian filmmaker Laszlo Nemes.

The festival will get underway on Wednesday with the premiere of Woody Allen’s latest film “Café Society.”

The jury, which also includes actor Donald Sutherland, French filmmaker Arnaud Desplechin, Italian actor-director Valeria Golino, Iranian producer Katayoon Shahabi and French actress and singer Vanessa Paradis, will select the winner of the coveted Palme D’Or award on May 22 at the festival’s conclusion.