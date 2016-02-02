Mad Max director George Miller to preside over Cannes film festival

Director George Miller attends a news conference for the film "Mad Max: Fury Road" out of competition at the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

PARIS (Reuters) - Australian director George Miller will preside over the 69th Cannes film festival, organizers said on Tuesday.

Miller, whose latest installment of the Mad Max franchise, ‘Fury Road’, kicked off last year’s festival on the Croisette when it was screened out of competition, will award the prestigious Palme d‘Or at the end of the May 11-22 cinema extravaganza.

“What an unmitigated delight! To be there in the middle of this storied festival at the unveiling of cinematic treasures from all over the planet,” Miller said.

“To spend time in passionate discourse with fellow members of the jury. Such an honor. I’ll be there with bells on!”

Last year’s festival was presided by American directors Joel and Ethan Coen.

Miller, 70, will be the first Australian to preside over the festival.