Jarmusch celebrates poetry of daily life with 'Paterson'

CANNES, France (Reuters) - Amid the glitz and glamor of the Cannes Film Festival, American director Jim Jarmusch is once again offering an ode to quiet contemplation and domesticity with “Paterson”, competing for the Palme d‘Or.

Paterson, played by Adam Driver, is a bus driver who lives with his wife Laura in Paterson, New Jersey. He follows a precise, mundane daily routine but also writes poems.

Laura (Iranian-French actress Golshifteh Farahani) obsessively repaints objects and furniture in their home black and white.

The movie’s “story” - if it can be called that - unfolds over seven days. Paterson drives his bus around the city, walks his dog Marvin, drinks a single beer in the bar and then returns to Laura.

”She’s not a cliched housewife, she’s very illuminated and interested and very active within just the confines of her house,“ Jarmusch said at a news conference. ”She’s very creative and expresses and chooses who she is.

Director Jim Jarmusch (R), cast members Adam Driver (L) and Golshifteh Farahani pose on red carpet while arriving for the screening of the film "Paterson" in competition at the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 16, 2016. REUTERS/Yves Herman

“And the same with Paterson. He’s a man who drives a bus every day but he chooses to be also a poet and to be both these things it’s his choices and his destiny.”

As well as “Paterson”, Jarmusch’s documentary “Gimme Danger”, on the rock band The Stooges, will also be released in Cannes.

“They’re both about the idea that you in your life can choose your path, you can choose what you do in your life,” the director said.

Paterson, one of the 21 films in the main competition, premieres in Cannes on Monday.

The 63-year-old Jarmusch, one of the gurus of independent American cinema, won the Grand Prix - for the most original film - in Cannes with “Broken Flowers” in 2005, and the Camera d‘Or for best first feature film for “Stranger than Paradise” in 1984.