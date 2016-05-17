FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazilian film team stage Cannes protest in support of Rousseff
#Entertainment News
May 17, 2016 / 6:20 PM / a year ago

Brazilian film team stage Cannes protest in support of Rousseff

Julien Pretot

1 Min Read

Director Kleber Mendonca Filho (2ndR) and cast members Maeve Jinkings (L), Sonia Braga (2ndL), Carla Ribas (C) and Irandhir Santos hold placards to protest against the impeachment of suspended Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff on the red carpet as they arrive for the screening of the film "Aquarius" in competition at the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

CANNES, France (Reuters) - Members of the cast and crew of Brazilian film “Aquarius”, which premiered in the main competition at the Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday, staged a protest in support of President Dilma Rousseff on the red carpet.

Brazil’s Senate voted last Thursday to put leftist Rousseff on trial for breaking budget laws, automatically suspending her from office for up to 180 days as the trial takes place. Rousseff denies wrongdoing and says she is the victim of a coup.

As they reached the top of the steps of the red carpet at the Palais des Festivals main building, director Kleber Mendonca Filho and his team unveiled protest signs.

Mendonca Filho’s read: “Un coup d‘Etat a eu lieu au Bresil” (A coup has been staged in Brazil). Other members of the cast and crew also held signs, with one saying: “54,501,118 votes set on fire”.

They were escorted into the building by festival director Thierry Fremaux without further incident.

Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Alison Williams

