Winding Refn splits Cannes audience with 'The Neon Demon'

CANNES, France (Reuters) - Nicolas Winding Refn split opinion at the Cannes Film Festival this week with some people walking out of the press screening of his “The Neon Demon” but most reviews were positive.

Boos and cheers in equal measure delighted the Danish director whose essay on obsession with beauty sees Elle Fanning, as aspiring model Jesse, arrive in Los Angeles and quickly become a designer’s muse and an object of desire and jealousy.

“The idea was, when I talked to Elle: ‘Well, let’s make a movie about the obsession of beauty’, which is very standard, it’s in our television, it’s in our print, it’s in our social media, it’s in our movies,” he told a news conference on Friday.

“If I don’t split, what are we doing here?” he said ahead of the premiere at Cannes, where it is competing for the Palme d‘Or. He won Best Director in Cannes with “Drive” in 2011.