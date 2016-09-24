Daniel Radcliffe not interested in revisiting Harry Potter role

LONDON (Reuters) - Pottermania may be alive and well thanks to upcoming Harry Potter spinoff film "Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them" and a hit London play, but actor Daniel Radcliffe says he has no interest in revisiting his role as the boy wizard.

Asked about speculation that there could be a movie version of the London play "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child," Radcliffe, 27, said no-one had contacted him about a new film.

"Nobody has said anything to me about ... revitalizing the films, so I don't know," Radcliffe told Reuters in London on Friday.

"It's not something I think I'd be interested in, and also if they do it now I feel they should just cast the people from the play," said Radcliffe, who was just 11 years old when he was cast as Potter.

Radcliffe was in London to open a three-day entertainment festival of films and family activities, including screenings of his two most recent indie movies "Swiss Army Man" and "Imperium."