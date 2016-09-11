TORONTO Nate Parker, the star and director of slavery historical drama "The Birth of a Nation," avoided a question on Sunday about whether he should have apologized to his accuser in a 17-year-old rape case, saying he did not want to "hijack" attention from the film at the Toronto International Film Festival.
"This is a forum for the film, this is a forum for the other people that are sitting on this stage. It's not mine, I don't own it, it's not on me," said Parker, who was joined by the cast of his film at a news conference at the festival.
"I definitely don't want to hijack this with my personal life. I do want to make sure that we are honoring this film."
It is the second time in two days that Parker has deflected questions about his 2001 trial and acquittal on rape charges that have dominated conversation around the film in recent weeks.
During a TV interview with Reuters on Saturday, Parker was asked about why he felt it was important to have addressed the rape case while discussing the film in interviews last month. His response took the conversation back to the film about slave preacher Nat Turner.
"The Birth of a Nation," based on the true events of Turner leading a rebellion for slave liberation in Virginia in 1831, wowed audiences at the Sundance Film Festival in January and was seen as a strong 2017 Oscar contender.
But the controversy over the rape case has the potential to affect the film's marketing and jeopardize its awards season appeal.
Fox Searchlight, the studio that bought the film for a Sundance record of $17.5 million, is a savvy awards season campaigner with a few recent best picture Oscars to its name.
The film, out in U.S. theaters on Oct. 7, was screened in Toronto on Friday night at a red carpet premiere, where no video cameras were allowed and security was tight.
The event went off without problems and Parker received a standing ovation.
(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Bill Trott)
Trending Stories
Editor's Pick
Pictures
Sponsored Topics
Next In Entertainment News
'A United Kingdom' tells historic tale of love defying prejudice
TORONTO A new film about the true story of an African king and white British woman whose marriage triggered a political crisis is first and foremost a love story, its star and director said.
Gordon-Levitt examines whistleblower's motivations in 'Snowden'
TORONTO When veteran filmmaker Oliver Stone was casting an actor to play former NSA contractor-turned-whistleblower Edward Snowden in a film, he said he went to only one person - Joseph Gordon-Levitt.
'Birth of a Nation' cast deflect rape controversy to spotlight film
TORONTO "The Birth of a Nation" director Nate Parker and his cast are playing challenging parts this weekend as they try to keep the spotlight trained on their acclaimed slavery drama while acknowledging concern about a rape case involving Parker.