Justin Timberlake arrives on the red carpet with director Jonathan Demme for the film 'Justin Timberlake and the Tennessee Kids' during the 41st Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), in Toronto, Canada, September 13, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

TORONTO Justin Timberlake celebrated the premiere of his concert documentary at the Toronto International Film Festival, a film that director Jonathan Demme says will give a wider of view of what goes on at a Timberlake show.

"Justin Timberlake and the Tennessee Kids" was filmed at the final performances of the singer's world tour in Las Vegas in January 2015. It captures a pre-show band huddle as well as the action-packed dance and musical spectacle from onstage.

Timberlake told Reuters on Tuesday he was excited to bring the film to Netflix on Oct. 12.

"Music streaming has changed the music industry and now film streaming is changing the film industry as well," he said. "It feels exciting to be part of."

Timberlake also said he was a big fan of Demme, whose director credits include "Philadelphia," "The Silence of the Lambs," and concert films such as "Stop Making Sense" with Talking Heads.

"Jonathan is such a genius and 'Stop Making Sense' changed my life and so it was like an embarrassment of riches," he said of the decision to make the documentary.

As a Timberlake fan, Demme said he was equally thrilled to give audiences a broader perspective of the singer's 20/20 Experience Tour through film.

"If you go to a giant arena concert, there's so much more going on than what's actually going on onstage," he said.

"With film, we were able to isolate that arena experience, focus in on exactly what's going on in the show - and like close-ups and all kinds of stuff - and really capture this great show for a movie audience."

(Reporting by Reuters TV; Editing by Bill Trott)