NEW YORK Jessica Biel got all messed up for her new TV show -- a psychological thriller in which she plays a young mother who commits a startling act of violence and can't remember why.

Biel, 35, the wife of singer Justin Timberlake and a young mum to 2-year-old Silas, said she took the role in "The Sinner" because she wanted to be "a little nuts."

"The Sinner," which will be broadcast on the USA channel in August, is a far cry from Biel's best-known work -- the "7th Heaven" drama series about a Christian family.

"It was totally different from what I've done recently and in the past and I think that's why I was probably attracted to it," Biel told reporters at the red carpet launch of "The Sinner" at the Tribeca film festival on Tuesday.

"You just have to go really deep within yourself as a human being and find what you can relate to in this person that has this ability to, you know, act on her passions, or act on her anger or fear insecurity or pain," she added.

Biel plays a seemingly normal mother who is triggered to stab a man to death during a family outing at the beach. The show takes a deep layered look at her mind and explores why she did it, rather than the who or the what behind the act.

