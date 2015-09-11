FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
A portrait of mankind, in Venice film 'Human'
September 11, 2015 / 7:32 PM / 2 years ago

A portrait of mankind, in Venice film 'Human'

Francis Maguire

2 Min Read

French photographer and film director Yann Arthus-Bertrand leaves after attending "France is committed to climate. Go COP21 !" event at the Elysee Palace, in Paris, France, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

VENICE (Reuters) - French photographer Yann Arthus-Bertrand says he talked to some 2,000 people in 70 countries over three years for his film “Human”, a portrait of mankind from murderers to migrants, that will have its premiere at the Venice Film Festival on Saturday.

The documentary depicts a series of interviews with people who are not named or introduced. Instead, the individuals speak to camera about experiences from their lives, often emotional in telling their tales.

“If I ask you today what is the worst thing that has happened in your life and what have you learned from it, it’s always something difficult to explain and you begin to talk, you cry,” Arthus-Bertrand told Reuters in an interview.

“And sometimes you bring beautiful things, beautiful words about your experience. And, I think we grow up with experience of the other one. We don’t grow up alone.”

“...And this movie has no comment about this at all. It’s only people talking. You decide what you want to do with it,” he said.

Following its Venice premiere, the film will be shown at the United Nations.

Writing by Michael Roddy; Editing by Ralph Boulton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
