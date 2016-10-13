Commentary: Why the Wells Fargo bank scandals would be a step up for some consumers

The Wells Fargo scandal over the bank’s opening fake credit card and bank accounts for unwitting customers continues to stoke populist outrage.

There’s viral footage of Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts berating Wells Fargo chief executive and board chairman John Stumpf during a Senate hearing. He blamed $12-an-hour employees for the entire mess. Stumpf weathered another grilling, this one in the House of Representatives. But he abruptly resigned on Wednesday.

Saturday Night Live pivoted off the scandal with a sly musical parody of the Broadway classic The Music Man. But the arriving Wells Fargo wagon that excited River City townspeople sing about in the SNL version is carrying financial instruments -- not musical ones for the new band. This Wells Fargo man is bringing bank accounts, credit cards and predatory loans.

Federal regulators say Wells Fargo’s real life sales practices created a pressure-cooker bank culture in which employees strived to meet stiff quotas by opening phantom accounts for customers without first gaining their permission. Some customers only learned about their phony accounts when they were charged penalty fees or were contacted by debt collectors. In response, Wells fired 5,300 low-salaried workers, and the government slapped it with a record $185 million in fines.

For some Americans, however, such shady financial practices aren’t that surprising. They seem all-too similar to the frustrations they face daily in trying to manage their money.

This is the world of America’s unbanked and underbanked. The nearly 90 million people who have little or no connection to mainstream financial institutions and who often lack emergency savings and credit histories. Hidden fees, undisclosed loan terms and unexpected charges are standard features of their financial lives.

Wells’ misdeeds, which so angered Congress, pale in comparison to the predatory nature of the financial services many working-class borrowers must rely on, including installment loans with 300 percent interest rates or quick cash tied to a car title. They are often pushed deeper into debt as they turn to online loans, prepaid debit cards, payday loans, car-title loans, pawnshops or check-cashing stores that can charge punishing fees. Yet they don’t have a lot of safe, inexpensive consumer-loan alternatives.

Prepaid cardholders have been complaining for the past five years about high fees and problems with protecting their accounts. Last week, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau came out with new rules to protect cardholders, which require issuers to disclose fees more clearly and to limit losses to consumers if their cards are lost or stolen.

The cards, which have exploded in popularity in the past few years, are sold online or in stores like 7-Eleven and Target. Customers load money onto the cards and use them in place of a checking account. People who are regularly charged bank-overdraft fees often opt to use the cards instead.

But in two separate incidents over the past year, consumers were temporarily locked out of their accounts because of a technical glitch. Users of a Wal-Mart-branded prepaid card and the RushCard, which was launched by hip-hop mogul Russell Simmons, were unable to gain access to their money for a week or longer in some cases. Finally, cardholders took to social media to complain that they couldn’t pay for food or gas.

Now imagine the reaction if middle-class consumers had trouble withdrawing cash from bank ATMs for more than a week.

Senator Elizabeth Warren questions Wells Fargo CEO John Stumpf during a Senate Banking Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, September 20, 2016. Gary Cameron

That’s not the only problem with prepaid cards. Consumers need to double-check that their cards carry government-backed insurance, something bank customers can take for granted. They also may not realize that some prepaid issuers charge $3 to speak to a customer service representative, or even to check a card’s remaining balance at an ATM.

The Wells scandal has led many to call for stronger consumer protection for banking customers. Advocates have for years been seeking basic safeguards for people who rely on a prepaid card, given that it lacks many financial protections that are standard for checking accounts and bank debit and credit cards.

The new CFPB rules help to bring the cards “out of the shadows,” as Lauren Saunders, associate director of the National Consumer Law Center, put it.

But not entirely. The Washington Post noted that the financial protection bureau did not require all prepaid card companies to insure funds with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. Instead, they just have to warn consumers when funds aren’t insured.

The rules, which take effect in October 2017, don’t address the kinds of technical outages that customers experienced with the RushCard and others, according to the Post. Glitches hit prepaid cardholders harder because they usually don’t have another credit card to pull out of their wallet. Their money is frozen until the outage is fixed.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is also moving to regulate payday and other consumer loans. When borrowers take out an online payday loan, for example, they often don’t realize they could be charged unexpected fees, or perhaps lose their bank account entirely if they fall behind on payments.

When a payment is late, payday lenders are able to deduct money directly from a borrower’s bank account. But payments are often late because borrowers are short of cash. The result is that half of online borrowers wind up with an average of $185 in bank overdraft fees on their accounts, a recent report found, because at least one lender’s debit attempt fails.

Other ideas are being considered. The United States Postal Service, according to one proposal, could begin to provide basic banking and financial services. This program would both help the underbanked and revive the many struggling post offices across the nation.

Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont supported this plan during the primaries. It now is part of the Democratic Party platform.

People who are totally unbanked amount to some 15 percent of all consumers, or 37 million adults, which is just shy of California’s population, Pew Charitable Trusts found. Estimates of all underserved consumers, including those with bank accounts but who also rely on check cashers and pawnshops, range as high as 88 million.

It’s harder to measure what they pay for living on the financial margins.