Basic materials M&A hits seven-year high buoyed by chemicals deals
#Deals
August 7, 2015 / 5:04 PM / 2 years ago

Basic materials M&A hits seven-year high buoyed by chemicals deals

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Worldwide dealmaking in the basic materials sector rose in July to a seven-year high, lifted by U.S. fertilizer maker CF Industries’ (CF.N) $8 billion bid for some of Dutch firm OCI NV’s North American and European, Thomson Reuters data shows.

So far this year, mergers and acquisitions (M&A) worth $615.4 billion have been announced in Europe, the data shows, with the value of deals in basic materials climbing 90 percent to $96.5 billion from the same period last year.

Globally, the materials sector recorded $217.1 billion worth of deals, a 45 percent increase compared with a year ago.

Chemicals, which together with metals and mining dominated basic materials M&A this year, totaled $103.8 billion worth of global deals, an all-time record so far.

The largest deal of the week was announced in the healthcare sector.

Dublin-based drugmaker Shire (SHP.L) offered $30 billion to buy Baxalta BXLT.N, a company spun-off by Baxter International (BAX.N). But the bid, which aimed to forge the leading global specialist in rare diseases, was rebuffed on Tuesday.

Worldwide M&A is up 41 percent year-to-date versus the same period last year, with deals worth $2,716 trillion having been struck so far.

Reporting by Pamela Barbaglia; editing by Susan Thomas

