New consumer agency reassures banks on disclosure

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The new consumer agency on Monday added protections to privileged information banks turn over to the regulator, in a proposed rule that addressed bank executives’ fears about disclosure.

The new rule will ensure that sensitive documents such as legal memos submitted to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau for regulatory or supervisory reasons cannot be subpoenaed by consumer groups or others looking to sue those firms.

“This is a common sense rule that is consistent with our practice of guarding the confidentiality of the information of the institutions we supervise,” CFPB Director Richard Cordray said in a statement.

The CFPB, which opened for business in July 2011, was created as part of the Dodd-Frank financial oversight law to police financial products such as mortgages and credit cards.

Democrats have welcomed the bureau as a way to protect consumers from abusive lending practices that occurred in the years leading up to the 2007-2009 financial crisis.

But Republicans and business groups have criticized the agency, saying it is virtually unchecked and could hurt lending through burdensome regulations.

The proposed rule -- which has a 30-day comment period -- would extend a protection already in place at the other banking regulators, including the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, and the Federal Reserve.

Democrats and Republicans have agreed that it makes sense to extend the confidentiality protection to the new agency. They have drafted legislation to do so, but it has not moved quickly.

The agency’s director, Richard Cordray expressed support for a legislative fix but has said the agency has the authority to draft a rule itself.