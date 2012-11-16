Gruenberg, Hoenig confirmed to FDIC leadership posts

(Reuters) - The U.S. Senate on Thursday confirmed two presidential appointees to leadership positions at the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.

Martin Gruenberg, who had been serving as acting chairman of the bank regulator, was confirmed to lead the agency.

The Senate approved Thomas Hoenig, an FDIC director who previously was the head of the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City, as the vice chairman.

Gruenberg and Hoenig were confirmed in March as members of the FDIC’s board of directors, but lawmakers opted not to confirm them in the leadership posts in a contentious election year.

After President Barack Obama’s win over Republican Mitt Romney last week, former regulators and consultants said they expected the two would be confirmed.

“The FDIC’s mission of maintaining public confidence in the financial system has never been more important,” Gruenberg said in a statement on Thursday. “It is a privilege to have the opportunity to lead this great public institution.”