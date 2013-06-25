FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 25, 2013 / 3:12 PM / 4 years ago

Fed seeks bank data on some money market instruments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A view shows an eagle sculpture on Federal Reserve building in Washington August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve on Tuesday proposed requiring that large banks report to regulators data on certain money market instruments.

The Fed, in a statement, said the data will help regulators better monitor money market conditions.

The proposal would capture U.S. banks that have insured deposits and total assets of at least $26 billion, and U.S. branches of foreign banks with third-party assets of at least $900 million.

They would have to report daily to the Fed on federal funds transactions, Eurodollar transactions and certificates of deposit.

The proposal will be out for comment for 60 days.

Reporting by Karey Van Hall; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick

