Prudential says US council proposed designating it for oversight
June 3, 2013

Prudential says US council proposed designating it for oversight

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Prudential Financial (PRU.N) said on Monday it had received notice that U.S. regulators proposed declaring the firm is “systemically important,” a designation that would bring stricter oversight.

Prudential said in a statement that it was considering whether to contest the proposed designation by requesting a hearing before the Financial Stability Oversight Council.

A final designation by the council, which is composed of the heads of financial regulatory agencies, would bring the firm under regulatory oversight by the Federal Reserve.

Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Gary Hill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
