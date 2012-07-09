SEC won't require real-time data in market-tracking system

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Stock exchanges will not have to report trades in real-time under a rule set to be finalized by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that would create a trail of market activity, according to people familiar with the matter.

The SEC is scheduled to vote on Wednesday to finalize a long-awaited rule requiring exchanges to establish a consolidated audit trail.

The multibillion-dollar centralized database will let the SEC track trades across all securities markets to police suspicious activity.

The proposal gained momentum after the May 6, 2010, “flash crash” that temporarily wiped out roughly $1 trillion in shareholder equity in a matter of minutes.

However, exchanges like NYSE Euronext and brokers like TD Ameritrade balked at the original proposal’s requirement for real-time reporting, saying it would be too costly and provide little benefit to regulators.

The SEC had estimated the consolidated audit trail, as originally proposed, could cost $4 billion across the industry to implement.

The SEC’s draft final rule is expected to grant a victory to the industry by doing away with the real-time reporting requirement, and instead requiring exchanges to submit the trading data by 8 a.m. the following day, the people familiar with the matter said.

The 300-plus-page final rule is also less prescriptive by giving exchanges greater flexibility in setting up their consolidated audit trails, these people added.

Once the rule is finalized, exchanges are expected to get 270 days to provide the SEC with their suggestions for developing and maintaining the order and execution tracking system.

The call for a consolidated audit trail has been a cornerstone of SEC Chairman Mary Schapiro’s drive for market structure reforms.

The SEC ramped up its push after the 2010 flash crash exposed a major flaw in the SEC’s regulatory system because it was unable to quickly assemble data from across all U.S. equities trading platforms to piece together what happened.

Several weeks after the major market event, the SEC proposed creating one central, uniform database that the SEC can access to help track questionable market activities.

The exchanges have agreed with the concept of the consolidated audit trail, but the expensive nature of the proposal also makes it ripe for a legal challenge.

Industry critics have raised concerns that the benefits of the proposal, as originally drafted, did not outweigh the massive costs.

The U.S. appeals court in Washington, D.C. has overturned several SEC rules because of faulty economic analyses, most recently a year ago when the SEC lost a lawsuit filed by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the Business Roundtable challenging its proxy access rule.

Whether the removal of the real-time reporting requirement will help protect the consolidated audit trail rule from a lawsuit remains to be seen.

On one hand, the rule now gives more deference to the exchanges, a move that could reduce the risk of legal action.

At the same time, the final rule has changed substantially from the proposal and the cost-benefit analysis has been deferred until after the exchanges all submit their plans, one of those people said.

The significant changes to the final rule could raise questions about whether or not the SEC should have sought a second round of public comments first.