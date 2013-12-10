FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CFTC fifth agency to approve Volcker rule
December 10, 2013 / 6:29 PM / 4 years ago

CFTC fifth agency to approve Volcker rule

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Commodity Futures Trading Commission on Tuesday adopted the Volcker rule, which bans proprietary trading by banks, according to Bart Chilton, a Democrat member of the derivatives regulator.

The agency’s three Democrat commissioners voted in favor, while Scott O‘Malia, currently the only Republican on the CFTC, was the only dissenting vote, Chilton said.

The CFTC was the last remaining agency of the five regulators adopting the final Volcker rule on Tuesday.

Reporting by Douwe Miedema; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick

