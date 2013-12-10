FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Regulators release final version of Volcker rule
December 10, 2013 / 2:34 PM / 4 years ago

Regulators release final version of Volcker rule

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

One World Trade Center tower and the soon to be opened 4 World Trade Center tower (R) are seen in New York, November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Regulators on Tuesday released the final version of the long-awaited Volcker rule that cracks down on banks’ speculative trading bets and requires Wall Street chief executives to sign off on internal compliance programs.

The five financial regulators that crafted the rule said that they are extending the deadline by which banks have to fully comply by one year to July 2015.

Regulators are due to formally approve the final rule later on Tuesday.

Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Krista Hughes

