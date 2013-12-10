FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CFTC cancels Volcker rule meeting Tuesday due to snow forecast
December 10, 2013 / 12:02 PM / 4 years ago

CFTC cancels Volcker rule meeting Tuesday due to snow forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Gary Gensler, chairman of U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), speaks at the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) conference in Montreal, Quebec, June 10, 2010. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Commodity Futures Trading Commission, one of five regulators due to adopt the so-called Volcker rule on Tuesday, said it canceled a public vote on the issue because of the threat of a snowstorm in the Washington area.

It was unclear whether the CFTC would schedule another meeting, or whether it would vote behind closed doors on the rule, which would ban banks from gambling with their own money.

It was also unclear whether two other agencies - the U.S. Federal Reserve and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp - would hold their scheduled votes on Tuesday.

Details of the final rule will be disseminated by the agencies as scheduled at 9:30 a.m. EST.

Reporting by Douwe Miedema; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

