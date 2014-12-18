U.S. regulators seek information on asset managers' risks

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. financial risk council took new steps on Thursday to bolster its ongoing review of the asset management industry, announcing it is requesting information to understand how certain activities and products could threaten the markets.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew, who chairs the Financial Stability Oversight Council (FSOC), said regulators will focus their data request on four key areas: liquidity and redemption risk, leverage, operational functions and how asset managers can be resolved if they fail.

“I believe this engagement should give us greater insight into whether and how asset management products and activities could create risks to U.S. financial stability,” Lew said during a meeting of the council on Thursday.

Regulators have been scrutinizing the industry since the 2007-2009 financial crisis.

Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Mary Jo White, whose agency directly oversees asset managers such as BlackRock, last week laid out a plan to tighten supervision.

The FSOC’s request and the SEC’s move to impose new rules come on the heels of a lengthy lobbying campaign by the industry, which fears the council will designate large asset managers as “systemic” - a tag that brings extra regulation.

White, an FSOC member, said Thursday that the risk council’s work could help inform the SEC’s rules. She said the FSOC is involved because potential systemic threats to the financial system could not be solved by just one agency.

The FSOC was created by the 2010 Dodd-Frank law and charged with watching for threats to the entire financial system.

It has designated three firms, including American International Group, as systemically risky. But while it has been studying asset managers for some time, it has taken no regulatory actions against them.

Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said on Thursday that she was concerned about a build-up of leverage across the financial system, which could involve asset managers.

She said liquidity problems and the interconnected nature of banks’ work with asset managers also could pose problems.

Lew said it was not clear what steps the risk council might take as a result of its study. “There are no pre-determined outcomes here,” he said.

Regulators stressed that their review does not entail looking at how asset managers operate in the “ordinary course of business” and only at how they perform under stress.