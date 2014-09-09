Fed's Tarullo calls for more regulatory relief for community banks

Daniel Tarullo, member of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, testifies to the House Financial Services Committee about the effects of the Volcker Rule on employment in Washington on February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Federal Reserve Board Governor Daniel Tarullo on Tuesday called for reforms that would give smaller community banks broad relief from several costly new regulations required by the 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law.

In testimony before the Senate Banking Committee, Tarullo said he believes community banks should be exempted “entirely” from the Volcker rule and rules requiring financial institutions to disclose the structure of their incentive-based compensation arrangements.

