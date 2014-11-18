Big banks could pay more toward deposit insurance under FDIC changes

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Some of the biggest U.S. banks might have to contribute more to a federal deposit insurance fund after financial regulators on Tuesday finalized changes to the way lenders’ premiums are calculated.

Deposit insurance is used to protect consumers’ accounts from losses when their banks fail. U.S. regulators require banks that are covered by this insurance to pay into the fund.

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp’s (FDIC) board of directors unanimously approved several tweaks to its system of assessing banks, spokesman David Barr said.

The changes are effective Jan. 1, 2015.

Banks that engage in riskier activities, and are seen as more likely to fail, will pay more into the fund. Tuesday’s changes aligned the FDIC’s assessments of risk for deposit insurance with separate risk-based capital requirements, the FDIC said.

The FDIC also reversed a previous decision to let certain big U.S. banks use their own models of counterparty risk to calculate their deposit insurance premiums. Those banks will go back to using standardized models under the new rules.

Trade groups such as The Clearing House had said banks should be able to use internal models. In a letter to the FDIC in September, the group said it was concerned regulators were changing the rules without “sound analytical justification.”

The change only applies to a small group of big banks, the FDIC said. Some banks that had already switched to internal models could have to pay more into the deposit insurance fund next year as a result of the change in policy.