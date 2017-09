Chair of the Federal Reserve Janet Yellen and Treasury Secretary Jack Lew (R) confer during an open session meeting of the Financial Stability Oversight Council in the Cash Room of the Treasury in Washington December 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Treasury Secretary Jack Lew on Thursday said U.S. regulators will seek public comments on potential risks posed by asset managers.

Lew said the Financial Stability Oversight Council, which he chairs, would vote on whether to seek information on asset managers’ risks related to liquidity, leverage, operations and resolution.