CFTC fines Morgan Stanley $280,000 over records problems

The corporate logo of financial firm Morgan Stanley is pictured on a building in San Diego, California September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission said on Monday it fined Morgan Stanley $280,000 because of problems monitoring customers’ accounts for suspicious activity.

The CFTC said Morgan Stanley failed to supervise the handling of accounts related to a group of companies called SureInvestment, which was found to be linked to a Ponzi scheme. The regulator said Morgan Stanley also would have to disgorge commissions related to the activity.