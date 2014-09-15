FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CFTC fines Morgan Stanley $280,000 over records problems
September 15, 2014 / 4:26 PM / 3 years ago

CFTC fines Morgan Stanley $280,000 over records problems

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The corporate logo of financial firm Morgan Stanley is pictured on a building in San Diego, California September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission said on Monday it fined Morgan Stanley $280,000 because of problems monitoring customers’ accounts for suspicious activity.

The CFTC said Morgan Stanley failed to supervise the handling of accounts related to a group of companies called SureInvestment, which was found to be linked to a Ponzi scheme. The regulator said Morgan Stanley also would have to disgorge commissions related to the activity.

Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Bill Trott

