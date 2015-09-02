FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. gives antitrust approval to Nikkei's purchase of Financial Times
September 2, 2015 / 2:57 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. gives antitrust approval to Nikkei's purchase of Financial Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A woman holding a umbrella walks in front of the company logo at the entrance of Japan's Nikkei newspaper's headquarters in Tokyo July 24, 2015. REUTERS/Issei Kato

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Japan’s Nikkei media group won U.S. antitrust approval for its $1.3 billion purchase of the Financial Times from Britain’s Pearson PLC, the Federal Trade Commission said on Wednesday.

The transaction was on the list of deals that the FTC and Justice Department granted “early termination,” essentially quick antitrust approval.

Nikkei’s purchase of the Financial Times marks the culmination of decades of attempts to break into mainstream English-language media.

Nikkei, whose flagship newspaper enjoys a must-read reputation for financial news in Japan, previously had a years-long alliance with Wall Street Journal publisher Dow Jones, which ended in the last decade.

Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Phil Berlowitz

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
