FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Germany's Schaeuble calls on U.S. to stick to Basel III decision
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
January 3, 2013 / 2:31 PM / 5 years ago

Germany's Schaeuble calls on U.S. to stick to Basel III decision

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble speaks during a news conference in Berlin November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble urged the United States to stand by its political decision for tougher bank capital rules and said he was confident Europe would complete the necessary details this year.

“I am confident that in the course of the year we will complete (the details) in time to be able to start building up the additional capital required in the timeframe set by Basel III,” Schaeuble wrote in an essay seen by Reuters on Thursday.

“I also expect from our American partners that they too stick firmly to the political decision to introduce the new set of rules,” he added.

Major financial centers like the United States and the European Union are delaying the start of the world’s main regulatory response to the 2007-09 financial crisis, which requires banks to triple their basic capital buffers in stages.

Reporting by Matthias Sobolewski, writing by Annika Breidthardt

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.