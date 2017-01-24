FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Former CEO, board member of Fingerprint Cards released from custody
#Technology News
January 23, 2017 / 10:36 AM / 7 months ago

Former CEO, board member of Fingerprint Cards released from custody

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Sweden's economic crime agency said on Tuesday it had released Fingerprint Cards board member Lars Soderfjell and former CEO Johan Carlstrom from custody but that its investigation into market abuse would continue.

An probe was launched on Dec. 12 after the Economic Crime Authority was made aware of large volumes of trades ahead of a profit warning by the Swedish smartphone touch sensor-maker days earlier.

Both Soderfjell and Carlstrom have denied the allegations.

"It is too early to say how the investigation will develop," the Economic Crime Authority said in a statement.

"The suspicion relates to insider trading in one case and unauthorized disclosure of inside information in the other."

Reporting by Johan Ahlander and Anna Ringstrom; Editing by Niklas Pollard and Richard Lough

