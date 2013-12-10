FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Berlusconi's holding selling 5.6 percent of Mediolanum
December 10, 2013 / 5:11 PM / 4 years ago

Berlusconi's holding selling 5.6 percent of Mediolanum

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi gestures as he attends the launch of the book "Sale, zucchero e caffe'" (Salt, Sugar and Coffee) by journalist Bruno Vespa, in downtown Rome December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

MILAN (Reuters) - Fininvest, the holding company of former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi, said on Tuesday it had started to sell 5.61 percent in asset manager Mediolanum MED.MI.

The placement of 41.3 million shares is being carried out through an accelerated bookbuilding aimed at Italian and foreign institutional investors, Fininvest said in a statement.

Currently Fininvest, which also has controlling stakes in media companies Mediaset (MS.MI) and Mondadori (MOED.MI) and owns soccer club AC Milan, owns a 35.72 percent of Mediolanum.

Reporting by Danilo Masoni, editing by Isla Binnie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
