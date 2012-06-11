Finisar profit in line with estimates

(Reuters) - Network equipment maker Finisar Corp (FNSR.O) reported a quarterly profit in line with estimates.

“The lower telecom revenues were primarily the result of sluggish carrier capital expenditures and the full three month impact of annual price reductions for telecom products,” Chairman Jerry Rawls said in a statement.

Net income fell to $12.2 million, or 14 cents per share, from $16.4 million, or 17 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 21 cents per share, in line with analysts’ average expectation, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (This story has been refiled to correct headline and first paragraph to clarify that the adjusted profit was in line, and not below analysts’ estimates. It also adds adjusted profit in paragraph 4.)