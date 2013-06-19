FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Finisar profit beats Street estimates, shares jump
June 19, 2013 / 8:46 PM / in 4 years

Finisar profit beats Street estimates, shares jump

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Network equipment maker Finisar Corp reported a quarterly profit that beat analysts’ expectations as demand for its fiber optic products rose.

Finisar shares rose 10 percent in trading after the bell. The stock closed at $14.52 on the Nasdaq on Wednesday.

Net profit attributable to the company fell to $3.9 million, or 4 cents per share, in the fourth quarter from $18 million, or 19 cents per share, a year earlier.

Operating costs rose 38 percent, mainly due to impairment charges of $7.6 million.

Excluding items, the company earned 20 cents per share.

Revenue rose 1.5 percent to $243.4 million.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 17 cents per share on revenue of $242.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

