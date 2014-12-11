BlackRock's Fink applauds SEC plan to scrutinize industry

BlackRock Inc Chief Executive Officer Larry Fink is pictured at a business roundtable meeting of company leaders and U.S. Republican Presidential candidate Mitt Romney in Washington in this June 13, 2012 file photo. REUTERS/Jason Reed/Files

(Reuters) - BlackRock’s chief executive Larry Fink said he applauds the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s plans to step up scrutiny of the risks posed by large asset managers, saying it was a better step than singling out specific firms as posing systemic risk.

“I have products at BlackRock and so do other people that probably require more transparency,” Fink said in response to a question from Reuters at The New York Times Dealbook conference in New York on Thursday.

Earlier, SEC Chair Mary Jo White laid out a three-pronged plan to better oversee the asset management industry.