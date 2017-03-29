FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
China's president to visit Finland next week
#World News
March 29, 2017 / 12:54 PM / 5 months ago

China's president to visit Finland next week

China's President Xi Jinping attends the closing session of China's National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, March 15, 2017.Thomas Peter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI (Reuters) - China's President Xi Jinping will make a state visit to Finland on April 5, the Finnish president's office said on Wednesday.

Xi will meet his Finnish counterpart Sauli Niinisto and Prime Minister Juha Sipila in Helsinki.

The president's office said the meetings would cover economic relations between Finland and China and current international affairs.

Xi's visit to Finland would precede a possible meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump, that according to a source would happen on April 6-7 at Trump's Mar-a-Lago retreat in Florida.

Reporting by Tuomas Forsell; Editing by Catherine Evans

