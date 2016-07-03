Eight Cuba volleyball players detained in Finland over suspected rape

HELSINKI (Reuters) - Eight Cuba national team volleyball players have been detained over a suspected rape in Finland, police said on Sunday.

According to central Finland police three of the players were apprehended on Saturday, and five on Sunday.

The Cuban men's team was playing in a World League tournament in the city of Tampere in central Finland.

The police gave no further information about the suspected rape. Finnish news agency STT reported the incident occurred at a hotel in Tampere, where the Cuban team was staying.