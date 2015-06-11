FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Finland should replace Hornet fleet in 2020s: official report
June 11, 2015 / 12:21 PM / 2 years ago

Finland should replace Hornet fleet in 2020s: official report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI (Reuters) - Finland should replace its aging Hornet fighter jet fleet with multirole fighter aircraft in a procurement estimated at 5 to 10 billion euros ($5.6-$11.2 billion), a government commissioned report showed on Thursday.

The planned service life of Finland’s 62 F/A-18 Hornet jets comes to an end from 2025 to 2030. The report proposed that a request for quotations for new jets should be carried out in 2017-2018 with final decisions made in the early 2020s.

The working group did not recommend any specific model or manufacturer.

It mentioned as possible candidates: Saab’s Jas Gripen; Dassault Aviation’s Rafale; Boeing’s Super Hornet; Lockheed Martin’s F-35; the Eurofighter, which is made by Britain, Germany, Italy and Spain.

Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; editing by David Clarke

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
