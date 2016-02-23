Finnish unions, businesses moving closer to labor deal - Rehn

HELSINKI (Reuters) - Finnish trade unions and employers’ representatives are edging closer to a labor reform deal aimed at boosting competitiveness and restarting growth in the recession-hit Nordic country, Economy Minister Olli Rehn said on Tuesday.

The center-right government’s plan to cut unit costs sparked strikes and demonstrations last year as talks with unions failed, but prospects for a deal have improved, Rehn said.

“The negotiations ...have taken a crucial step forward in the last few days,” he told Reuters by telephone.

“I don’t see such difficulties that could prevent a solution (being reached).”

The reforms are expected to include cuts in workers’ benefits, a wage agreement with a zero pay rise and a plan to move toward more company-level labor deals in the longer term.

The Finnish economy has seen no growth over the past four years and is expected to perform worse than any other country in the European Union except Greece this year.

Reasons range from high labor costs and a fast-ageing population to a decline in the handset business at the country’s flagship company Nokia, as well as a recession in neighboring Russia.

The government has said failure to reach a common labor deal would lead to more spending cuts and tax hikes. It is also expected to result in more strikes and tougher wage rounds ahead as well as possible credit rating downgrades.

The labor deal is part of the government’s push to cut spending by 10 billion euros by 2030 with measures that also include health care and local government reforms.