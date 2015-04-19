Finland's Centre Party wins general election: YLE

HELSINKI (Reuters) - Finland’s opposition Centre Party is seen as winning most seats in Sunday’s general election, followed by center-right National Coalition and center-left Social Democrats with narrow margins, a forecast by broadcaster YLE showed.

The Centre Party, led by ex-businessman Juha Sipila, would win 46 seats out of the 200-member parliament, according to the vote forecast. The main parties in the outgoing government, National Coalition and Social Democrats, would win 37 seats each.

The euroskeptic Finns Party would follow with 35 seats.

The forecast, which has proved rather accurate in previous elections, was based on about 60 percent of votes. The final results are due after 2000 GMT (04:00 p.m. EDT).