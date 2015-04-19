FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Finland's euro skeptics may come second in election: YLE forecast
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
#World News
April 19, 2015 / 8:17 PM / 2 years ago

Finland's euro skeptics may come second in election: YLE forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI (Reuters) - The euro skeptic and anti-immigration Finns Party, formerly known as True Finns, may come second in Sunday’s general election, according to an updated forecast by state broadcaster YLE.

Based on 92.7 percent of votes, the opposition Centre Party won the election with 48 seats.

The populist Finns Party won 38 seats and center-right National Coalition 37 seats, while Social Democrats took fourth place with 34 seats, YLE said.

Analysts said the second place may still change but the first and fourth place look certain.

Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl

