Wartime artillery shell explodes in Finnish suburb, kills man
September 13, 2013 / 7:52 PM / 4 years ago

Wartime artillery shell explodes in Finnish suburb, kills man

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI (Reuters) - One of several wartime artillery shells kept in a Finnish suburban garage blew up on Friday evening, killing one man and causing the evacuation of hundreds of residents, police said.

They said around 50 houses in the Karihaara suburb of Kemi in northern Finland had been evacuated after the blast pending the arrival of army specialists to remove the rest of the World War Two ammunition.

Officials said the explosion, which also injured another man, appeared to have been accidental.

“There is no indication that this was intentional,” duty officer Lauri Manninen from Lapland’s rescue department told public broadcaster YLE.

Reporting by Terhi Kinnunen; Editing by Anthony Barker

