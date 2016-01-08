Finland extradites Russian computer fraud suspect to U.S.

A man types on a computer keyboard in Warsaw in this February 28, 2013 illustration file picture. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

HELSINKI (Reuters) - Finland said on Friday it would extradite a Russian citizen accused of computer fraud and abuse to the United States for trial.

Finnish authorities detained Maxim Senakh in August at the request of U.S. federal authorities. Russia says his detention was illegal.

Senakh has been accused in the state of Minnesota of infecting computer servers with malware, resulting in criminal gains worth millions of dollars.

Russia’s foreign ministry said in a statement on Friday that it hoped its Nordic neighbor would take its “position into account” and described the arrest as “an abuse of the law in violation of internationally accepted procedural norms”.

“We reaffirm our categorical objections to the extradition of Russian citizens to the United States where they are facing absurd kinds of punishment like imprisonment for more than 100 years,” the statement said.

The Finnish justice ministry said U.S. authorities have 30 days to come and get Senakh.