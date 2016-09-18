FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Finnish police arrest suspect after man attacked at far-right rally dies
September 18, 2016 / 5:31 PM / a year ago

Finnish police arrest suspect after man attacked at far-right rally dies

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HELSINKI (Reuters) - Finnish police said on Sunday they had detained a suspect after a 28-year-old man, assaulted during a far-right demonstration in Helsinki last weekend, died of his injuries.

Police said the Finnish national was attacked by one of the far-right demonstrators, after he stopped in front of their group outside the capital's central railway station. He died on Friday in a Helsinki hospital.

The 26-year old suspect was arrested on charges of aggravated manslaughter, police said in a statement.

The rally was organized by Finland's Resistance Movement, a far-right movement. Anti-immigrant sentiment has been on the rise in Finland, a country of some 5.5 million where about 32,000 migrants and refugees arrived last year.

According to Finnish newspaper Helsingin Sanomat, the group posted a video from the march on its website, showing a bleeding man lying on the ground. The website was down on Sunday.

Finland's interior minister, Paula Risikko, told Finnish broadcaster YLE on Sunday that the government would review the legality of Finnish extremist movements.

Reporting by Tuomas Forsell; Editing by Ros Russell

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
