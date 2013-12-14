Viking Line ferry runs aground off Finland

The passenger ferry Amorella is pictured at a port in Stockholm March 5, 2010. REUTERS/Johan Engman/Scanpix

HELSINKI (Reuters) - A ferry carrying 1,945 passengers from Finland to Sweden ran aground on Saturday after its steering system failed due to an electrical outage, the ship’s operator, Viking Line, said.

No one on the M/S Amorella ferry was in danger, and there was no leakage from the boat, the company said, although one of the ship’s water ballast tanks was damaged.

Viking Line said it aimed to tow the ferry to a nearby harbor during the evening.