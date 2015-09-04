Finnish revised data shows growth in second-quarter GDP

HELSINKI (Reuters) - Finland’s gross domestic product (GDP) achieved surprised with growth in the second quarter, revised data from the statistics office showed on Friday.

GDP increased 0.2 percent quarter-on-quarter, compared to the office’s initial estimate of a 0.4 percent decline.

First-quarter GDP was revised to 0.0 percent from a previous estimate of a 0.1 percent fall.

The revisions are not likely to change the commonly shared view that the economy is set to contract somewhat for the year, one economist said.

“I think this GDP change is mainly due to a temporary drop in imports, which possibly had to with a long outage at Neste’s oil refinery. Private consumption and exports still looked weak,” Nordea economist Pasi Sorjonen said.

The Helsingin Sanomat daily newspaper on Friday reported that the government is planning to cut its GDP forecasts, following recent cuts by private banks.

The finance ministry declined to comment the newspaper report but said it now had to review everything in the light of the new data. Its next forecast is due at the end of September.

“We have to do the whole process all over again. Such a big volatility in official data raises questions,” said Mika Kuismanen, a senior ministry official.

Finland’s economy has contracted for three consecutive years because of weak demand in European and Russian markets and problems affecting its main export industries, including technology.