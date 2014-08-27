Finnish government sees 2015 revenue 500 million euros less than hoped -sources

HELSINKI (Reuters) - The Finnish government expects state revenues in 2015 to be around 500 million euros ($660 million) less than previously anticipated amid economic problems caused by the Ukraine crisis, two government sources told Reuters.

The government on Wednesday kicked off negotiations on next year’s budget. The sources said it was unclear how the extra gap would be bridged.

The finance ministry earlier this month proposed a 4 billion euro central government deficit for 2015, down from an estimated 2014 gap of 7 billion euros. [ID:nL6N0QC4EU]

($1 = 0.7587 euro)