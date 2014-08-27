FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Finnish government sees 2015 revenue 500 million euros less than hoped -sources
August 27, 2014 / 9:22 AM / 3 years ago

Finnish government sees 2015 revenue 500 million euros less than hoped -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI (Reuters) - The Finnish government expects state revenues in 2015 to be around 500 million euros ($660 million) less than previously anticipated amid economic problems caused by the Ukraine crisis, two government sources told Reuters.

The government on Wednesday kicked off negotiations on next year’s budget. The sources said it was unclear how the extra gap would be bridged.

The finance ministry earlier this month proposed a 4 billion euro central government deficit for 2015, down from an estimated 2014 gap of 7 billion euros. [ID:nL6N0QC4EU]

($1 = 0.7587 euro)

Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl and Sakari Suoninen, editing by John Stonestreet

